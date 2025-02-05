Royal

King, Queen of Bhutan release new portrait of Dragon Prince on his 9th birthday

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema's Dragon Prince is getting big!

The King and Queen of Bhutan took to their Instagram account on Tuesday to share a new portrait of eldest son Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck to mark his milestone 9th birthday.

“Happy 9th Birthday to our beloved Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel,” the royal couple, who are known as the Prince William and Kate Middleton of the Himalayas, wrote in the joint post.

In the photo, Prince Jigme Namgyel could be seen wearing a traditional Bhutanese attire, consisiting a patterned yellow silk gho.

However, it was the heir to the throne's wide dimpled smile which stole the spotlight.

The King and Queen announced their engagement in May 2011 and exchanged the vows in an October 2011 ceremony that doubled as a coronation.

Their main wedding ceremony took place at Punakha Dzong ("Palace of Bliss"), which has served as both a fortress and a Buddhist monastery.

King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema welcomed their first child,Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, in February 2016.

The couple are also parents to two more kids, Prince Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck and Princess Sonam Yangden Wangchuck.

