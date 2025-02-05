Royal

Queen Camilla breaks cover after King Charles’ sad update

Queen Camilla steps out to attend a special event after receiving F1 honour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025


Queen Camilla has stepped out to attend a special event after King Charles gave a sad update.

The Queen consort of the UK attended a dinner to highlight London Library “charitable work” for th writers.

On Wednesday, the Royal Family announced shared a picture from her outing and wrote, “Celebrating the wonderful work of @TheLondonLibrary! Last night, The Queen attended a dinner to highlight the Library’s charitable work to support writers and widen access to its vast resources - including 1 million books available to borrow from its shelves.”

Camilla has a passion for reading and she had been supporting the library since 2012 as a dedicated patron.

In the shared picture, her majesty can be seen standing next to Library’s President, Helena Bonham Carter.

The caption further read, “Her Majesty, as Patron, has supported the Library since 2012 and is a passionate champion of the benefits of reading at all ages. Before the dinner, The Queen met and spoke with the Library’s President, Helena Bonham Carter, and guest speaker @stephenfryactually.”

Camilla’s appearance update came after Charles paid tribute to late Sir Julius Chan.

