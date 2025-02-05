Royal

King Frederik unveils special portrait of Queen Mary to mark her big day

The Danish monarch celebrate Queen Mary's big day with touching tribute

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025


King Frederik has shared a special portrait of Queen Mary to commemorate a significant milestone in her life.

On Queen Mary’s 53rd birthday, the Danish Monarch turned to his Instagram account to write a special message for his wife alongside a new portrait of her.

In a shared post King Frederik noted the caption along with an adorable portrait of Queen Mary.

The Danish queen exuded her elegance in a white silk blouse paired with pink lace skirt.


King Fredrik captioned the photo, “Her Majesty the Queen has a birthday and is turning 53 today.”

Revealing the portrait, the palace noted, “Because of the birthday, a new portrait of the Queen is published. The portrait was taken by photographer Steen Evald at Amalienborg.”

Soon after, the Danish Palace unveiled the portrait, the royal fans flocked to the comment section to shower love and blessings on Queen Mary.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations Queen Mary, hope they can have a really lovely day and be celebrated by their lovely family.”

Another commented, “Big congratulations to our smart and beautiful queen.”

The third remarked, “Happy birthday hope you have a great day.”

To note, Mary is Queen of Denmark as the wife of King Frederik X, the couple met while attending the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

They married on 14 May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral.

