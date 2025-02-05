King Charles, Queen Camilla issue joint statement on devastating update

King Charles and Queen Camilla have released a heartfelt joint statement addressing a devastating royal update.
The Buckingham Palace shared the emotional message on the social media account, expressing the devastation over the demise of Sir Julius Chan.
In an emotional message, the British Monarch wrote, “My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the loss of Sir Julius Chan. He was a dedicated public servant, and devoted his life to help build Papua New Guinea into the strong, independent nation that it is today.”
The statement further added, “His dedication served as an inspiration to many and I remember with great fondness meeting Sir Julius many times over his decades of service.”
King Charles also expressed that he and Queen Camilla “send our heartfelt condolences to Sir Julius’s family, and to all Papua New Guineans, as his loss is mourned throughout Papua New Guinea.”
The shared message was concluded with a signature, “Charles R.”
To note, Chan was lovingly referred as “Sir J” as he was the country’s longest serving politician.
Chan was first elected in PNG’s pre-independence House of Assembly in 1968, when John Gorton was Prime Minister of Australia.