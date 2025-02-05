Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's exclusive and unseen photo have been leaked online.
In a surprising turn of events, a rare photo of the family of four has been accidentally surfaced, which included a glimpse of Archie and Lilibet.
As reported by Hello!, the new black-and-white photo of King Charles' grandchildren came to light during an interview of Gloria Steinem's interview with Architectural Digest.
The article, which featured multiple photos of Gloria's home, included a photo where an exclusive Christmas card with a photo of the Sussex family was seen beautifully placed on a table.
Harry, his wife Meghan were seen lying on what appeared to be a garden alongside their cute little kids.
In the adorable click, 5-year-old Archie affectionately placed his hand on Meghan's forehead, while princess Lilibet flashed a wide smile.
Ahead of Christmas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their Christmas card, with a heartfelt message.
This delightful update comes after Meghan Markle shared a surprise video on her Instagram account in which she revealed about collaborating with renowned US singer Billie Eilish to gift Lovely singer's merch to one of her fans, who lost his own collection during LA wildfires.