Royal

Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's unseen photos accidentally unveiled in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private Christmas card

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025

Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video


Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's exclusive and unseen photo have been leaked online.

In a surprising turn of events, a rare photo of the family of four has been accidentally surfaced, which included a glimpse of Archie and Lilibet.

As reported by Hello!, the new black-and-white photo of King Charles' grandchildren came to light during an interview of Gloria Steinem's interview with Architectural Digest.

PC: Architect Digest
PC: Architect Digest

The article, which featured multiple photos of Gloria's home, included a photo where an exclusive Christmas card with a photo of the Sussex family was seen beautifully placed on a table.

Harry, his wife Meghan were seen lying on what appeared to be a garden alongside their cute little kids.

In the adorable click, 5-year-old Archie affectionately placed his hand on Meghan's forehead, while princess Lilibet flashed a wide smile.

Ahead of Christmas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their Christmas card, with a heartfelt message.

This delightful update comes after Meghan Markle shared a surprise video on her Instagram account in which she revealed about collaborating with renowned US singer Billie Eilish to gift Lovely singer's merch to one of her fans, who lost his own collection during LA wildfires.

Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture

Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years

Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video

Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture
Queen Camilla breaks cover after King Charles’ sad update
Queen Camilla breaks cover after King Charles’ sad update
Kate Middleton shares key advice about 'parenting' after school visit
Kate Middleton shares key advice about 'parenting' after school visit
King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia to visit Örebro after Sweden school shooting
King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia to visit Örebro after Sweden school shooting
King Frederik sends heartfelt condolences to King Carl Gustaf on tragic incident
King Frederik sends heartfelt condolences to King Carl Gustaf on tragic incident
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco takes on grandmother duties on her 68th birthday
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco takes on grandmother duties on her 68th birthday
King Frederik unveils special portrait of Queen Mary to mark her big day
King Frederik unveils special portrait of Queen Mary to mark her big day
Kate Middleton shares big statement before Harry, Meghan's joint appearance
Kate Middleton shares big statement before Harry, Meghan's joint appearance
King, Queen of Bhutan release new portrait of Dragon Prince on his 9th birthday
King, Queen of Bhutan release new portrait of Dragon Prince on his 9th birthday
Princess Beatrice husband drops delightful photo weeks after daughter's birth
Princess Beatrice husband drops delightful photo weeks after daughter's birth
King Charles, Queen Camilla issue joint statement on devastating update
King Charles, Queen Camilla issue joint statement on devastating update
Queen Rania steps out with Italian First Lady Laura Mattarella for special visit
Queen Rania steps out with Italian First Lady Laura Mattarella for special visit