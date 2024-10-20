World

Trump wins big support in Georgia ahead of Harris, Obama rally

Barack Obama and Kamala Harris will make first joint campaign appearance in Georgia next week

  October 20, 2024
Donald Trump has already gained ground in Georgia with Black voter support, a week before Kamala Harris tries her luck in the state.

As per a recent article from Politico, the former U.S. president has earned the backing of Black voters, who are a key constituency in battleground states like Georgia.

Joseph Parker, a voter in Georgia who has never voted for any Republican presidential candidate before, told the outlet that, "Trump’s a man of his word,” adding, "And everything is so high now — groceries high, clothes, everything, gas. And four years ago, it wasn’t that high. And so people see the difference in Kamala Harris and Trump, and they want some of what they had four years ago. And I do, too."

As per another voter who although is not much of a fan of the Republican candidate, said that if it comes to choose between Harris and Trump, he would definitely vote for Trump.

Meanwhile, Samuel Kem, another Black voter stated, "I wouldn’t say he’s perfect or anything. He will get the job done. He’s very talented in, like, diplomatic relations with other countries with mutual respect."

Donald Trump’s campaign’s Black Media Director Janiyah Thomas, in his statement to Fox News, said that the former U.S. president is more committed to the Black voters than Kamala Harris.

He urged the “struggling” American Black voters to vote for the candidate who has consistently delivered on promises, has created opportunities, and driven real measurable progress.

"Under Team Trump, the Black community won't just be heard—they will be empowered,” said Thomas.

These opinions come just a week before Harris and Obama are schedule to hold a rally in Georgia on October 24 to get the voters in the Vice President’s favor.

