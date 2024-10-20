Billie Eilish, brother Finneas rock SNL with ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ performances

Billie Eilish is bringing a thrilling charm to Saturday Night Live along with her brother Finneas O'Connell!
During the latest episode of the SNL, the Happier Than Ever singer and the American singer-songwriter and record producer Finneas mesmerized fans with their memorable performances.
This marked Eilish’s fourth musical guest appearance on the show where she dazzled the audience as she performed hit tracks from her latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft.
Hosted by Michael Keaton, the episode witnessed the captivating performance of the sibling duo as they rocked the stage with two of their hit tracks, Birds of a Feather and Wildflower.
The first songs, Birds of a Feather, featured Eilish and Finneas performing within a box structure that comprised of floor-to-ceiling projections of a blue sky with clouds. While, the next second, Wildflower, showcased them on an all-blue set.
These performances come during Eilish’s ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, which is to promote her third studio album of the same name. The album was released on May 17, 2024, and is produced by the singer herself and her brother.
Billie Eilish’s next two concerts are scheduled at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on November 2 and 3, 2024.