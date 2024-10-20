Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is all set to expand her family!
The Oscar-winning actress is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, sharing the news via Vogue on Sunday, October 20.
"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," the magazine announced in the caption of the Instagram post.
The outlet further added that representatives for Lawrence had confirmed the joyous news to them.
Lawrence and Maroney are already parents to son Cy, who is two years old.
During her apperance at Interview Magazine in June 2023, Lawrence discusses about how she feels about paparazzi after having son.
"I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi'd, and I was just like, 'How the f--- am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?'" she said.
She continued, "Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else.”
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot in October 2019 at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island.