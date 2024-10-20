Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence announced the news via a Vogue Instagram post on Sunday, October 20

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child with husband Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is all set to expand her family!

The Oscar-winning actress is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, sharing the news via Vogue on Sunday, October 20.

"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," the magazine announced in the caption of the Instagram post.

The outlet further added that representatives for Lawrence had confirmed the joyous news to them.

Lawrence and Maroney are already parents to son Cy, who is two years old.

During her apperance at Interview Magazine in June 2023, Lawrence discusses about how she feels about paparazzi after having son.

"I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi'd, and I was just like, 'How the f--- am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?'" she said.

She continued, "Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot in October 2019 at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island.

Maya Ali’s new wholesome photo-dump leaves fans in awe

Maya Ali’s new wholesome photo-dump leaves fans in awe
‘House of the Dragon’ Matt Smith makes shocking revelation about season 3

‘House of the Dragon’ Matt Smith makes shocking revelation about season 3
Instagram made music discovery fun and easy with THIS new feature

Instagram made music discovery fun and easy with THIS new feature
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling

Entertainment News

Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
‘House of the Dragon’ Matt Smith makes shocking revelation about season 3
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Dua Lipa praises Cher as ‘legend’ in heartfelt Rock Hall Induction tribute
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Jessica Biel attends Academy Museum Gala solo, fueling Justin Timberlake split rumors
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Liam Payne honoured in memoriam at Rock & Roll Hall of fame
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Liam Payne 'betrayed' girlfriend Kate Cassidy before death?
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas rock SNL with ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ performances
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Ariana Grande hit with ‘abrupt urgency’ ahead of ‘Wicked’ release
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s team up against Jennifer Lopez at same event
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Jamie Foxx remembers his sister DeOndra Dixon on death anniversary: 'Miss u sis'
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Millie Bobby Brown sparks pregnancy rumours in new post