Say goodbye to aging skin with THESE powerful foods

Nowadays everyone wants to have a wrinkle-free, healthy and glowing skin, for which many people are trying different methods to enhance their beauty.
Skin care products like lotions, serums, and creams can improve your skin, but diet plays a role too.
Nutritionists often recommend eating a nutrient-dense diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which can help reduce dull skin and fine lines.
Here are some foods that will easily solve all your problems:
Collagen:
Collagen is a major protein that has the ability to strengthen your skin, reduce wrinkles and roughness.
A nutritious and well-balanced diet rich in vitamins and amino acid can naturally boost collagen production.
Citrus fruits:
Citrus fruits are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. Research has shown that the high vitamin C content helps in reducing hyperpigmentation, discolouration and signs of aging.
Chicken:
Chicken is a rich source of protein and also a great source of collagen. Eating chicken regularly can help boost collagen levels in the body.
Eggs:
Eggs are rich in protein. The collagen found in egg whites improves your skin's elasticity, which also reduces wrinkles.
Including eggs in your daily diet improves the collagen level of your body.
Garlic:
Garlic contains sulphur, taurine and lipoid acid, helps to rebuild damaged collagen fibers. Garlic also contains a large number of skin-protective polyphenols.