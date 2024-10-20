Entertainment

‘House of the Dragon’ Matt Smith makes shocking revelation about season 3

'House of the Dragon' season 2 premiered on HBO on June 16, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
House of the Dragon star Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen in HBO series, has made shocking revelation about its season 3.

During a panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday, featuring Smith, and his co-stars Fabian Frankel and Tom Glynn-Carney, the actors disclosed that they haven't received Season 3 scripts or pitches yet.

“Not a jot, not a letter,” Glynn-Carney, who plays Aegon II Targaryen in the show, said.

He further added, “The longer they take, the longer we don’t have to read anything for a while.”

Meanwhile, Smith chimed, “I’ve not heard hide nor hair,” as he turned to Frankel and asked, “I don’t know about you guys. I’ve not heard a thing — have you?”

“I’ve heard some things that I couldn’t possibly share here,” Frankel, who plays Criston Cole in series, added.

House of the Dragon, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, was aired on August 21, 2022 while its second season premiered on June 16, 2024.

The HBO’s hit series was renewed for a third season in June.

