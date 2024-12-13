Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at 'A Complete Unknown' afterparty

The lovebirds enjoyed rare romantic date night during the afterparty of Timothée Chalamet's film 'A Complete Unknown'

  December 13, 2024
Love is in the air for Kylie Jenner and her beau Timothée Chalamet!

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old American-French actor’s biographical drama film, A Complete Unknown, was premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, after which he was joined by his girlfriend at the movie’s afterparty.

During the afterparty, the lovebirds did not shy away from flaunting their love for each other and showed some rare PDA, reported PEOPLE.

The Kardashians alum, who was accompanied by her mother Kris Jenner at the afterparty, was spotted with her boyfriend and the duo reportedly was “pretty affectionate with each other.”

It was also told that at one point during the party, Kylie Jenner sat on Timothée Chalamet’s lap “with her arm around his shoulders and they shared a quick kiss.”

Notably, the couple, who is known for their low-key outings and appearances, have been in a relationship since April 2023.

As per the outlet, the makeup mogul was also seen “often” touching the actor and “playing with the hem of his jacket” while he was engaged in chatting with other partygoers and co-stars.

Timothée Chalamet starrer A Complete Unknown is set to release on December 25, 2024.

