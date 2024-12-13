Entertainment

Blippi drops exciting throwback snaps after new episode releases

Stevin John’s created Blippi secured a huge win in Formula 1 race in the latest episode

  • December 13, 2024
Stevin John is utterly excited after Blippi won “big” F1 race!

Taking to the official Instagram handle of Blippi on Thursday, December 12, the YouTuber dropped a short string of thrilling images, offering throwback glimpses of the time when the children’s favorite character Blippi participated in an F1 race.

The episode, which was premiered just a few days ago on December 7, saw Stevin John making his way to the exciting race and returning with a huge win.

“Vrooom! Throwback to that time @yukitsunoda0511 of @visacashapprb helped Blippi win the big race! Watch the epic episode with @f1, out now on YouTube! #Formula1 #F1,” John captioned alongside the snaps on Instagram.

The first snap featured Yuki Tsunoda teaching Stevin John aka Blippi how to bag win in the race.

Meanwhile, in the following photos was Stevin John captured, all excited to participate in the thrilling competition.

The post was quick to catch fans’ attention who then dropped their comments on it.

While one expressed, “I used to watch that YouTuber, my little brother, and it made me cringe, and now he's in the sport I love to watch, WHY?”, another wrote, “The crossover we deserve.’

“This is the most unexpected collab ever. Like, NEVER in a million years did I think I’d see blippi and F1 together,” gushed a third.

A fourth requested, “Please do more of these whenever there is F1 in the USA. My 4 year old son loved it!!!!”

Stevin John Age:

The famous YouTuber, Stevin John, was born on May 27, 1988, in Washington, United States. He is aged 36.

Stevin John Family:

While details about Stevin John’s family have been kept private by him, it is known that he is engaged to his longtime partner Alyssa Ingham.

He also shares a child, Lochlan David John, born in march 2022, with his fiancée.

Does Stevin John live in Washington?

No. Stevin John lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his fiancée, Alyssa Ingham, and son, Lochlan David John.

