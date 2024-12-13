King Charles to lead UK delegation at Auschwitz 80th anniversary commemoration

King Charles will travel to Poland on January 27 to attend the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the infamous Nazi concentration camp.
The King, 76, has been invited to lead the UK delegation for this solemn occasion, which will bring together representatives from over 20 countries to honour the memory of Holocaust victims and survivors, reported Mirror.
Known for his strong ties to the Jewish community and his unwavering stance against antisemitism, the King’s presence is seen as a significant endorsement of the event's importance.
The trip is being organised in collaboration between Buckingham Palace and the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.
Despite undergoing weekly cancer treatment following his February diagnosis, King Charles remains committed to his royal duties and will use this opportunity to further promote understanding and remembrance of one of history's darkest chapters.