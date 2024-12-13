Entertainment

Jay-Z's 'illegitimate son' makes shocking claim amid rape allegation

The ‘Young Forever’ rapper has allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old along with Diddy

  by Web Desk
  December 13, 2024
Jay-Z’s ‘illegitimate son’ makes shocking claim amid rape allegation
Jay-Z’s ‘illegitimate son’ makes shocking claim amid rape allegation

Amidst the ongoing accusations, Jay-Z has found himself in yet another trouble as his illegitimate son has leveled shocking claim against the rapper.

On Friday, December 13, the Daily Mail reported that the Young Forever rapper, who has recently been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old along with Diddy in 2000, is being dragged back into the ongoing paternity lawsuit of Rymir Satterthwaite.

Satterthwaite, who has been in a decade-long fight to be identified as Jay-Z’s biological child, has now leveled new accusations, claiming that the rapper’s legal team made fraudulent attempts to stop him from getting Jay-Z to take a paternity test.

The lawsuit, which was filed on November 25, claims that from 2012 to 2023, their “rights were violated through fraudulent court actions, which included sealed records, wrongful sanctions, and obstruction of their legal proceedings.”

According to the sworn affidavit secured by the outlet, Rymir Satterthwaite’s mother Wanda, who passed away in 2019, was involved with Jay-Z in 1992, following which she gave birth to Satterthwaite next year in summer 1993.

During that period, Wanda was also involved in an on-and-off relationship with her high school lover Robert Graves, making her file a request in 2010, asking both Jay-Z and Graves to take paternity test to determine who her son’s real father is.

To note, Rymir Satterthwaite’s claim comes just a few days after his alleged father denied raping the minor in 2000.

