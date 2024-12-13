Entertainment

Blake Lively's newly launched haircare line achieves HUGE milestone

The 'It Ends with Us' actress launched her haircare company, Blake Brown Beauty, on August 4, 2024

Blake Lively is basking in the success of her tireless years-long efforts!

On Wednesday night, December 11, the It Ends with Us actress made an appearance at the 2024 Beauty Inc Awards in New York, where her newly launched haircare line, Blake Brown Beauty, achieved a major feat just a few months after the launch.

The company, which was launched on August 4, 2024, won the Newcomer Award.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, December 12, the Gossip Girl alum shared a carousel of photos from the event with a lengthy, heartfelt caption, as she delightfully shared the news once again.

“@blakebrownbeauty was honored with the Newcomer Award by @wwd @beautyinc,” wrote the actress in the caption.

She continued, “To be in that room, being honored alongside so many people who’ve paved the way, and more who are forging new paths, hearing their stories was surreal for me and the entire @blakebrownbeauty team.”

Reflecting on the 7 years long hard work before launching the brand, Blake Lively noted, “We’re a newborn company, but the gestation was long. We worked for 7 years before going to market. We didn’t stop until we got the best possible product, the best results, the best packaging, the best fragrance, the cleanest and most sustainable available, all at a mass price point for @target.”

She also expressed a heartwarming gratitude to everyone who made it possible for her and the company to achieve this huge milestone, and also congratulated all the other winners of the night.

