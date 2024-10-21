Sports

Liam Livingstone replaces Jos Buttler as England captain for West Indies tour

All-rounder Liam Livingstone will lead England for the first time in the ODI series

  • October 21, 2024
England right-handed batter Liam Livingstone will take over as England’s captain in their white-ball tour of the West Indies.

As per BBC Sports, this announcement comes after Jos Buttler faced a setback in his recovery from a calf injury.

Livingstone will lead England for the first time in the ODI series.

Buttler, 34, has not featured since the T20 World Cup in June and will not be available for the three one-day internationals in the Caribbean.

However, he is still in the squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series.

Earlier, England described his injury as “slight” but till now the player has not been able to recover from the injury.

England squad:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire – captain) T20 series only, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Jafer Chohan (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire)

To note, the two more players will be added to the Test squad who are currently in Pakistan.

