Babar Azam gets vote of confidence from test coach Jason Gillespie

Pakistan’s test team head coach Jason Gillespie praised former white ball captain Babar Azam amid continuous criticism over his poor performance.
According to News18, Gillespie, who joined the Pakistan cricket team in April 2024, called Babar one of the best players in the world and expressed hope that he would soon get back to his form.
Gillespie told Sky Sports, “Babar Azam is a fine player, and I think he’s one of the best players in the world, and he had a bit of a lean patch, but I don’t think there are many great players around that have never had a lean patch, and I’m very confident Babar will be back scoring a lot of runs for Pakistan in all formats.”
He further added, “He’s just too good a player; he works really hard at his game; he’s very precise with his preparation and what he needs to do to get ready, so I fully expect him to have a huge role going forward in the next little while for Pakistan.”
The top-order batsman was dropped from the second and third test squads against England after his continuous poor performance, weeks after he stepped down from captaincy.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet announced a squad for the upcoming overseas tours but it is speculated that wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, will lead the team in ODI and T20I.