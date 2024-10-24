Sports

Babar Azam gets vote of confidence from test coach Jason Gillespie

Head coach Jason Gillespie called Babar one of the ‘best players in the world’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Head coach Jason Gillespie called Babar one of the ‘best players in the world’
Head coach Jason Gillespie called Babar one of the ‘best players in the world’

Pakistan’s test team head coach Jason Gillespie praised former white ball captain Babar Azam amid continuous criticism over his poor performance.

According to News18, Gillespie, who joined the Pakistan cricket team in April 2024, called Babar one of the best players in the world and expressed hope that he would soon get back to his form.

Gillespie told Sky Sports, “Babar Azam is a fine player, and I think he’s one of the best players in the world, and he had a bit of a lean patch, but I don’t think there are many great players around that have never had a lean patch, and I’m very confident Babar will be back scoring a lot of runs for Pakistan in all formats.”

He further added, “He’s just too good a player; he works really hard at his game; he’s very precise with his preparation and what he needs to do to get ready, so I fully expect him to have a huge role going forward in the next little while for Pakistan.”

The top-order batsman was dropped from the second and third test squads against England after his continuous poor performance, weeks after he stepped down from captaincy.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet announced a squad for the upcoming overseas tours but it is speculated that wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, will lead the team in ODI and T20I.

Liam Payne 2025 tour plans REVEALED after his tragic death

Liam Payne 2025 tour plans REVEALED after his tragic death
Babar Azam gets vote of confidence from test coach Jason Gillespie

Babar Azam gets vote of confidence from test coach Jason Gillespie
WiseTech CEO Richard White to step down after allegations surface

WiseTech CEO Richard White to step down after allegations surface
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party

Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party

Sports News

Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Novak Djokovic breaks silence on withdrawing from Paris Masters 2024
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
David Warner retirement U-turn sparks outrage: ‘Unbelievable narcissist’
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Rafael Nadal gets compared to ex rival Roger Federer before retirement
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
David Warner drops shocking news ahead of Test series against India
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Kane Williamson to sit out in second match against India
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Samantha Irvin: ‘Monday Night Raw’ announcer bids farewell to WWE Universe
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Liam Livingstone replaces Jos Buttler as England captain for West Indies tour