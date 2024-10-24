Novak Djokovic breaks silence on withdrawing from Paris Masters 2024

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic issued his first statement after withdrawing from the 2024 Paris Masters.
According to Sportskeeda, the 24-times Grand Slam title winner on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, took to his Instagram story to announce that he will not play in the tournament this year while expressing hope to participate next year.
The 37-year-old wrote, “Unfortunately I won't be playing @rolexparismasters this year. Sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me play there. Wishing all the players, sponsors, organizers, and fans a great tournament. I have a lot of great memories of winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year."
Djokovic, who won his first Olympic gold this year, did not reveal the reason behind his decision to withdraw from the tournament. However, tournament director Cedric Pioline believes he is rolled out from Paris Masters because he has achieved his 2024 goal.
Pioline told Eurosport, “He is the defending champion... But he is 37 years old if I am not mistaken. He has had a complicated year physically since he had a meniscus operation just before Wimbledon… I think he has reached a stage in his career where he manages his schedule as his body asks him to manage it.”
The ATP 1000 event, 2024 Rolex Paris Masters will be held from Monday, October 28, to November 3, 2024.