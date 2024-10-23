Sports

Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Pakistan opted to stay with the same line-up as the last test match against England, which achieved a tremendous victory in Rawalpindi Stadium.

As per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announcement, England has announced one change in their bowlers for the final fight against Pakistan.

The three-match series concludes with the final test, starting October 24, 2024.

Moreover, there was a chance for a replacement after Zahid Masood bowled six ineffective overs, but Pakistan, for the first time in history, decided to go with the same squad in the next match.

Seemingly, Pakistan’s decision to stick in the same team might be a risk for an upcoming match, as Multan’s pitch does not support spin bowling, which can develop a difficulty for bowlers.

Furthermore, ESPN sources revealed that supervisors who arrived at Rawalpindi stadium showed concerns about the pitch. 

Former ICC umpire Aleem Dar and former player Aqib Javed who are now part of selection committee also visited stadium to llok after pitch prepration.

It was also reported that industrial-sized fans and heaters were bought into the stadium, to which the head coach of Pakistan, Jason Gillespie, expressed "It's an interesting pitch. Since I've been here, there've been fans on which we've all seen”.

“So obviously it's very dry and not a lot of grass on it. We probably expect it to favor the slower balls here." Jason further mentioned.

Pakistan is looking forward to a historic win in this series, as it would be the first series victory since July 2024 and the first home victory in 3 years. 

