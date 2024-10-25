Sports

Rafael Nadal reveals favorite, ‘most proud of’ moments of career

Nadal will play the last match of his professional tennis career at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Rafael Nadal reveals favorite, ‘most proud of’ moments of career
Rafael Nadal reveals favorite, ‘most proud of’ moments of career

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal opened up about his “most proud of” moment from his career ahead of retirement in November 2024.

According to Tennis365, Nadal has won a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title, and the 92 ATP crowns winner looked back at his career to reflect on his favorite moments of his career.

The 38-year-old, in an interview with AS, revealed some of the most memorable moments of his career “that have had great value,” saying, “Roland Garros 2006, for example. Because it was the first year after the foot injury. Really, and I don’t want to make an epic story, it’s true, we didn’t think I would play tennis at a competitive level again.”

He further added, “But when you have just started and you have spent your whole life preparing for it, and in the first year that you really have a good one, they tell you that you will not play again, it is hard.”

Nadal kept counting his favorite moments and said, “And then Wimbledon 2008, the Olympic Games that year, which were also very nice, were key in my career. All of 2013, because after 2012, when I was unable to play from Wimbledon to Vina del Mar (2013) and I still had a lot of pain in my knee, everything that happened was very emotional... And Australia 2022 is one of the most exciting things I have ever experienced.”

Former world number one expressed that what he is “most proud of” is finishing his career and leaving tennis with the “satisfaction of feeling valued and loved.”

Nadal who announced his retirement in an emotional video that later became the most-liked tennis video will play his last match in the Davis Cup Finals at Malaga in November 2024.

Apple to unveil latest AI features and new Mac models next week

Apple to unveil latest AI features and new Mac models next week
Nicole Kidman reveals her deepest wish at ‘Lioness’ season 2 premiere

Nicole Kidman reveals her deepest wish at ‘Lioness’ season 2 premiere
Alia Bhatt blasts tabloids over BOTOX claims: ‘Beyond ridiculous’

Alia Bhatt blasts tabloids over BOTOX claims: ‘Beyond ridiculous’

Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise

Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise

Sports News

Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
David Warner returns to leadership after ban lift
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Dom Young opens up about health crisis before England's big match
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy 'amazed' by men's response to cancer news
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Babar Azam gets vote of confidence from test coach Jason Gillespie
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Novak Djokovic breaks silence on withdrawing from Paris Masters 2024
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
David Warner retirement U-turn sparks outrage: ‘Unbelievable narcissist’
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Rafael Nadal gets compared to ex rival Roger Federer before retirement
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
David Warner drops shocking news ahead of Test series against India
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career