Dom Young opens up about health crisis before England's big match

After suffering from major health issues for almost a year, Dom Young is now ready to continue his career with the England team.
England will face Tonga in a three-test series this Autumn – the first ever international series between the two nations.
As per BBC Sports, the player said in a statement, "It was a sinus virus that spread. “I had an abscess that was pushing on the lining of my brain - it was pushing on my eye.”
He expressed, “I was in a bit of a mess, a bit of a state. I was in quite a lot of pain. I didn't feel myself at all. It was a pretty scary time and my family were worried."
Young went on to share, “I was in the hospital for a few weeks and only had an hour or so visitation time a day, so I had a lot of time to reflect.”
He continued, “You can feel a bit invincible at times as an athlete, the lifestyle you have, you don't really think those things will happen to you and you don't worry about them, especially being young and fit.”
"It definitely opened my eyes up to the bigger picture, made me realise how lucky I am to be in the position I am and how it could all have been taken away,” Young further added.
He previously played for the Huddersfield Giants in the Super League, and the Newcastle Knights in the NRL.