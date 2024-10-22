Liam Payne's toxicology report reveals SHOCKING drug details

Liam Payne reportedly had multiple substances, including the party drug "pink cocaine," in his system at the time of his untimely death on October 16, 2024.
As per ABC News, the source confirmed that a partial autopsy revealed the One Direction alum "had multiple substances in his system" when he fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
It is reported by the outlet that as per the National Capital Poison Center report one of the substances found in Payne's body was "pink cocaine," a recreational drug that generally includes a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA , and not necessarily cocaine,
The source revealed that from Payne’s hotel room, the investigation team found "an improvised aluminium pipe" used to ingest drugs.
According to the report, Payne’s body will remain in Argentina until the autopsy is completed.
Before Payne passed away, the main receptionist at the hotel dialed 911 because they were concerned about Payne's actions, according to local sources La Nacion and Clarin, as well as Sky News.
As per the translated La Nacion transcript of the call, the employee said the "Sunshine" musician was intoxicated and presumed he was "under the influence of alcohol and drugs." They insisted that someone needed to come "urgently" to the location.
Notably, the call was made at 5:01 p.m. local time, shortly before Payne's death around 10 minutes later