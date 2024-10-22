Shraddha Kapoor gives final verdict on ‘Aashiqui' sequel

Shraddha Kapoor has given a final verdict on if there can be Aashiqui sequel or not.
The Bollywood starlet rose to fame after the success of the hit film.
She attended the NDTV World Summit 2024 on Monday, where she gave hopes to Aashiqui fans.
An anchor asked the Stree 2 actress if she’s open to film Aashiqui 3, Shraddha replied, "Not that I know of. But because, I mean, I'm sure if the makers thought of a sequel, they would think of something very, very interesting.”
“And, of course, Aashiqui gave me so much love, so much appreciation. The story, that's the film where everything changed for me. I'm sure that if they do come up with something, it would be really, really awesome,” she explained.
Shraddha starred alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the blockbuster movie, which made US $13 million worldwide.
The Ek Villain actress noted, “And you know, if I feel like if it is something challenging for me as an actor, something different for me to do, I would be open to it.”
Aashiqui 2 was released on April 26, 2013.