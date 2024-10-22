Kate Middleton finds ‘opportunity to strike’ Prince Harry ‘while iron’s hot’

Kate Middleton, who was once branded as the “sister I’ve never had and always wanted” by Prince Harry, has found a perfect opportunity to strike the Duke while “the iron’s hot.”
The Princess of Wales seemingly wanted the things to go back to the way they were before Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the Royal family in 2020.
As the Spare author has been busy with his public outings without from Meghan, Princess Kate has decided to give him one last chance to mend ties with the royals.
A source told Closer, “Kate’s got her finger on the pulse of the Royal Family, and she feels strongly this is Harry’s last chance to make amends and get back into the fold before it’s too late. She’s staying true to her word and refusing to give up on him.”
“The fact that Harry’s been doing his own thing lately, instead of being joined at the hip with Meghan, has scored points with his family and Kate is seeing this as the perfect opportunity for him to strike while the iron’s hot,” the tipster explained.
Kate reportedly sees Harry as a little brother and she’s willing to “forgive” him.
Meghan and the Duke's rift with the royal family began in 2020, after the couple gave a bombshell interview to renowned US host Oprah Winfrey.