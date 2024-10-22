Royal

Kate Middleton finds ‘opportunity to strike’ Prince Harry ‘while iron’s hot’

The Princess of Wales provides major opportunity to the Duke of Sussex to be 'forgiven' by Royal Family

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
Kate Middleton finds ‘opportunity to strike’ Prince Harry ‘while iron’s hot’
Kate Middleton finds ‘opportunity to strike’ Prince Harry ‘while iron’s hot’

Kate Middleton, who was once branded as the “sister I’ve never had and always wanted” by Prince Harry, has found a perfect opportunity to strike the Duke while “the iron’s hot.”

The Princess of Wales seemingly wanted the things to go back to the way they were before Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the Royal family in 2020.

As the Spare author has been busy with his public outings without from Meghan, Princess Kate has decided to give him one last chance to mend ties with the royals.

A source told Closer, “Kate’s got her finger on the pulse of the Royal Family, and she feels strongly this is Harry’s last chance to make amends and get back into the fold before it’s too late. She’s staying true to her word and refusing to give up on him.”

“The fact that Harry’s been doing his own thing lately, instead of being joined at the hip with Meghan, has scored points with his family and Kate is seeing this as the perfect opportunity for him to strike while the iron’s hot,” the tipster explained.

Kate reportedly sees Harry as a little brother and she’s willing to “forgive” him. 

Meghan and the Duke's rift with the royal family began in 2020, after the couple gave a bombshell interview to renowned US host Oprah Winfrey.

Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers

Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers
Selena Gomez reveals 'crazy' audition scene that landed her ‘Emilia Pérez’

Selena Gomez reveals 'crazy' audition scene that landed her ‘Emilia Pérez’
Samantha Irvin: ‘Monday Night Raw’ announcer bids farewell to WWE Universe

Samantha Irvin: ‘Monday Night Raw’ announcer bids farewell to WWE Universe
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move

Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move

Royal News

Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
King Charles enjoys ‘inspiring morning’ after Australian Senator ‘disrespectful’ comments
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Buckingham Palace admits prior knowledge of King Charles' encounter with Senator
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
King Charles hails Australia as ‘most multicultural on earth’ amid parliament heckling
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Prince William 'determined' to serve a noble cause despite criticism
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
King Charles shares powerful message after being 'heckled' in Australian parliament
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Prince William reveals Prince George’s obsession with THIS ‘normal job’
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
King Charles' shocking move in Australia sparks health concerns
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
King Charles, Queen Camilla honour late soldiers at Australian War Memorial
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Zara Tindall marks big milestone with Mike as King Charles 'attacked' in Australia
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Princess Eugenie struggling to keep peace between King Charles, Prince Harry?
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Prince William, Harry’s feud leaves their Hollywood pal ‘smacked in the middle’