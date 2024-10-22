Florence Pugh expresses thoughts on ‘We Live in Time’ with heartfelt note

Florence Pugh has expressed her feelings on starring in We Live in Time, with a heartfelt note and never-before-seen photos from film’s set, featuring costar Andrew Garfield.
Shortly after shaving her head, the Oppenheimer alum turned to her Instagram account to offer a peek into her experience working on a film she’s “proud of.”
She also extended gratitude towards her fans for the growing love and anticipation for this movie.
“My my my. My favourite bit. Sharing from the shoot. There’s such a lot of material I want to share from WLIT,” wrote Florence alongside a carousel of photos featuring her bald look, film’s poster and adorable clicks with the Spider-Man star.
“I know I’ve taken a while with doing so. I’ve currently moved my life over to the other side of the globe and to say it’s fully taken my attention and energy is an understatement, so I can only apologise for the lack of sharing!” she added.
The Don’t Worry Darling actress went on to express, “It’s actually just been really beautiful though, watching the love of this movie grow, just feeling the audience waiting and ready to receive it has been quite a powerful thing to witness.”
“It’s a piece of work and a piece of life that I’m so proud of. I’m so grateful for my own sliding of doors, for which another film moved by two months (the exact amount of time WLIT needed.) and I was able to squeeze this special movie in,” she noted.
The Dune: Part Two actress admitted, “I’ve been desperate for a role like this for a few years. A woman who is current and relatable and going through all of the conversations modern women are going through daily. Not only am I constantly proud of the outcome, I’m just so aware of how many incredible masterminds came together to make it and then crew that made it possible.”
She also expressed gratitude towards her costar noting, “Thank you Andrew. I’ll forever be empowered by what we created together and the performer you made me want to be each day.”
We Live in Time has been released in selected theatres on October 11, 2024, however it is scheduled to come out in cinemas across UK and Ireland on January 1, 2025.