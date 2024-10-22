Entertainment

Lady Gaga thinks ‘Joker’ made her look ‘foolish and inept’

Lady Gaga is set to release a new single titled 'Disease' on October 25, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
Lady Gaga thinks ‘Joker’ made her look ‘foolish and inept’
Lady Gaga thinks ‘Joker’ made her look ‘foolish and inept’

Lady Gaga is feeling embarrassed and shocked after her acting in Joker: Folie à Deuxas she considered that it made her ‘foolish and inept.’

As per Life and Style, the source shared that the singer was furious after the big-budget Joker sequel did not earn the anticipated amount and was labelled as a flop film.

The insider said, “She was not only irate, embarrassed and shocked over how most of her scenes were excised but also furious about how the songs were presented.”

They added, “There were all these awkward shifts from violence and dread to upbeat, jazzy songs. It made her look foolish and inept.”

It is shared by the source that the House of Gucci gal is making a plan to take a break from her acting career and focus on her music.

“It was a wake-up call that she needed,” the insider said, adding, “A pretty clear message that she’s a singer and songwriter first — and an actor, second.”

The source mentioned, “Yes, she made numerous critically acclaimed movies before this flop, but they don’t make up for this embarrassment,” adding, “She came off looking like an amateur.”

On her work front, Lady Gaga is set to release a new single titled Disease on October 25, 2024, following the surprise release of her latest album Harlequin.

Lady Gaga thinks ‘Joker’ made her look ‘foolish and inept’

Lady Gaga thinks ‘Joker’ made her look ‘foolish and inept’
'Citadel' star Priyanka Chopra shares GRWM video from 'day in the life of Nadia'

'Citadel' star Priyanka Chopra shares GRWM video from 'day in the life of Nadia'

Kane Williamson to sit out in second match against India

Kane Williamson to sit out in second match against India
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry

Entertainment News

Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Nick Jonas breaks silence after his stage run incident
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Florence Pugh expresses thoughts on ‘We Live in Time’ with heartfelt note
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Paris Hilton celebrates BFF Kim Kardashian’s ‘special’ 44th birthday
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Selena Gomez reveals 'crazy' audition scene that landed her ‘Emilia Pérez’
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Tom Holland set to make debut in Christopher Nolan’s new film
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Liam Payne's toxicology report reveals SHOCKING drug details
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Justin Bieber honours Liam Payne after his sudden death
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Shakira announces new dates for North American Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Cher twins with toyboy AE Edwards, son at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Diddy’s new lawsuit claims he sexually assaulted minor alongside 2 celebrities at VMAs