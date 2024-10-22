Lady Gaga thinks ‘Joker’ made her look ‘foolish and inept’

Lady Gaga is feeling embarrassed and shocked after her acting in Joker: Folie à Deuxas she considered that it made her ‘foolish and inept.’
As per Life and Style, the source shared that the singer was furious after the big-budget Joker sequel did not earn the anticipated amount and was labelled as a flop film.
The insider said, “She was not only irate, embarrassed and shocked over how most of her scenes were excised but also furious about how the songs were presented.”
They added, “There were all these awkward shifts from violence and dread to upbeat, jazzy songs. It made her look foolish and inept.”
It is shared by the source that the House of Gucci gal is making a plan to take a break from her acting career and focus on her music.
“It was a wake-up call that she needed,” the insider said, adding, “A pretty clear message that she’s a singer and songwriter first — and an actor, second.”
The source mentioned, “Yes, she made numerous critically acclaimed movies before this flop, but they don’t make up for this embarrassment,” adding, “She came off looking like an amateur.”
On her work front, Lady Gaga is set to release a new single titled Disease on October 25, 2024, following the surprise release of her latest album Harlequin.