Kanye West splurges on $35M Beverly Hills Estate after Malibu setback

Kanye West is splurging again after bearing a whopping $36.3 million loss!
On September 26, 2024, the Vultures 1 artist, who finally bid farewell to his gutted Malibu estate which he had abandoned for years, has spent $35 million to purchase a luxurious Beverly Hills mansion, reported TMZ.
The Malibu property, which he purchased for $57.3 million in 2021, was at last sold off nearly a year after being listed in December 2023. The rapper suffered a loss of $36.3 million as he sold his mansion for just $21 million.
Ye’s Beverly Hill opulent property, which is in the North neighborhood, has been built on an area of 20,000-square foot. The estate, which consists of 11-bedroom and 18-bathroom, also features a resort-style pool having a waterfall, a second lap pool, a pool house, and an entertainment pavilion.
It also has a paddle tennis court on the grounds.
Kanye West bought the home in an off-market deal as per the outlet, with records showcasing that this new property has been purchased under the same LLC that the Heartless rapper used to sell his Malibu home last month.
Meanwhile, on the personal front, it was rumored recently that Kanye West is gearing up to part ways with his wife Bianca Censori.
However, it was later revealed by some insiders that the couple did the stunt just to get publicity and to create a buzz around his new album, Bully. The Beauty and the Beast rapper also released his album, Vultures 2, in August 2024.