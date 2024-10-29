Entertainment

Gisele Bündchen glows with excitement on her first pregnancy with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children, son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Gisele Bündchen is glowing with excitement as she and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente prepare to welcome their first child together.

As per the PEOPLE, the source revealed that the supermodel, 44, is happy about her pregnancy.

Bündchen has not disclosed the baby's gender since she intends to wait until the birth to find out. 

The tipster mentioned that Bündchen is several months pregnant and is planning to give birth at home.

“Gisele’s very happy in Miami,” the source said, adding, “She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving.”

Bündchen is feeling “very lucky” to have met Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor, the source said.

“They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year,” the source continued.

The insider shared, “She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth.”

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source told the outlet.

To note, on Monday, October 28, a source revealed that Bündchen and Valente, 37, are expecting their first baby together.

Bündchen with her ex-husband, retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, share two children, son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11.

Brady, 47, and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

