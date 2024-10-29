Entertainment

Blake Lively takes witty swipe at ‘Millennials vs Gen Z’ makeup hacks

The ‘It Ends with Us’ actress walked down the memory lane as she embraced generational change

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Blake Lively takes witty swipe at ‘Millennials vs Gen Z’ makeup hacks
Blake Lively takes witty swipe at ‘Millennials vs Gen Z’ makeup hacks

Blake Lively is flashing back to her high school days where she tried a wild hack to get those plump lips!

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 29, the It Ends with Us actress shared two stories where she embraced the generational change as she tried Gen Z makeup hack while looking back at what Millennials used to do to get their lips look “huge.”

In the first story, the actress had her hair tied back and was seen wearing glam makeup with her glossy lips all plumped using a Gen Z makeup trick, as she took a selfie apparently in her bathroom.

“When @cgonzalezbeauty does the Gen Z eye shadow lip trick to make your lips look huge…,” Lively captioned the snap.

The Green Lantern actress continued, “But then..,” as she took off her makeup.

Then came the second story with Lively’s makeup-free face. Revealing a shocking trick she used to apply to plump her lips back in the high school days, Blake Lively wittily captioned her photo.

Blake Lively takes witty swipe at ‘Millennials vs Gen Z’ makeup hacks

“You wash off your makeup and accept that you are a millennial girl who, in high school used to wear lip gloss with alarming amounts of chili peppers inside for a plump because we were THAT committed to bad ideas,” wrote the actress.

Quipping about those days, Blake Lively noted, “Turns out eyeshadows are way less painful than Carolina Reapers,” referencing the hottest chili pepper in the world as per the Guinness World Records.

Thanking her makeup artist, the actress joked, “Thank you @cgonzalezbeauty for not turning my mouth into an episode of Hot Ones.”

For the uninformed, Hot Ones is a popular YouTube series that features celebrities eating chicken wings having different levels of hot sauces.

On the personal front, Blake Lively recently attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with husband Ryan Reynolds after celebrating his 48th birthday with a Broadway musical show.

Blake Lively takes witty swipe at ‘Millennials vs Gen Z’ makeup hacks

Blake Lively takes witty swipe at ‘Millennials vs Gen Z’ makeup hacks
Boy who was kicked out of luxury hotel as kid now owns it

Boy who was kicked out of luxury hotel as kid now owns it
Kate Middleton shares heart-touching message for famous cancer survivor

Kate Middleton shares heart-touching message for famous cancer survivor
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations

WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations

Entertainment News

WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Courteney Cox pays emotional tribute to Matthew Perry: ‘Missing today & always’
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams dominate Spotify Charts with hit albums
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Kanye West splurges on $35M Beverly Hills Estate after Malibu setback
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Tobey Maguire puts huge demand to return as ‘Spider-Man' in new sequel
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Johnny Depp set to mark Hollywood comeback with 'Day Drinker': DETAILS
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with sexual assault allegations against minors
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Sophie Turner's birthday post for beau 'twisted the knife' in Joe Jonas’ heart
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Matthew Perry's family recalls 'painful' time on his death anniversary
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Gisele Bündchen glows with excitement on her first pregnancy with Joaquim Valente
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Dwayne Johnson and ‘Jumanji 3’ team set to return in 2026