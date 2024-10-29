Entertainment

Matthew Perry's family recalls 'painful' time on his death anniversary

The 'Friends' alum died on October 28, 2023, from acute effects of ketamine

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Matthew Perry's family recalls 'painful' time on his death anniversary

Matthew Perry’s family has shared a rare and emotional glimpse into the 'painful' investigation surrounding the beloved actor’s death.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the Friend’s alum stepfather Keith Morrison, who married Perry's mom Suzanne Morrison in 1981, shared that the process of investigation is very "painful" and this period is very challenging.

"It makes you angry," Morrison, 77, said.

Without revealing any specific details regarding the investigation, Keith thinks that his stepson's public figure status may have influenced the charges filed against five individuals.

This group includes the star's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, along with two doctors, Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia, Jasveen Sangha, known as "The Ketamine Queen," and a friend, Erik Fleming, who facilitated the sale of ketamine between Sangha and the actor.

"I can only say I suspect it, that authorities, agencies got together to investigate and to lay charges against these people because Matthew is so famous or well known, it would get around," the Dateline host says.

Morrison added, "People would be aware of this investigation, they'd be aware of the charges, and it would be made public and it would serve notice to anybody who was in a position to be an enabler: you better not do it. Because the price, if you do, may be very high indeed."

Notably, Perry died on October 28, 2023, from acute effects of ketamine, according to an autopsy, and five people have been charged in connection with his death.

