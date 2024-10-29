Johnny Depp set to mark Hollywood comeback with 'Day Drinker': DETAILS

Johnny Depp is gearing to spell the magic of his impeccable acting in upcoming film, marking his Hollywood comeback after Amber Heard trial.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has joined forces with Penélope Cruz for Lionsgate's next action-thriller Day Drinker.
As per the reports, the Amazing Spider-Man's director Marc Webb will be serving as the director on Day Drinker.
The long line of producers include Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, known for their work on John Wick, Adam Kolbrenner, the producer of Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners, Tomorrow War, and Free Guy.
Meanwhile, Zach Dean is also serving as the co producer on the action-thriller.
The film revolves around a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker.
However, things take a dramatic turn when they find themselves entangled in a criminal underbelly.
Prior to Depp's high profile attempt to make a strong comeback, the actor appeared in a french period drama Jeanne du Barry last year.
In addition to this, he also served as the director on his indie Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madnes.
It is pertinent to mention, Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz have starred together in films like, Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Murder on the Orient Express.