Johnny Depp set to mark Hollywood comeback with 'Day Drinker': DETAILS

Penélope Cruz and Johnny Depp join forces for Lionsgate's upcoming action-thriller ‘Day Drinker’

  by Web Desk
  October 29, 2024

Johnny Depp is gearing to spell the magic of his impeccable acting in upcoming film, marking his Hollywood comeback after Amber Heard trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has joined forces with Penélope Cruz for Lionsgate's next action-thriller Day Drinker.

As per the reports, the Amazing Spider-Man's director Marc Webb will be serving as the director on Day Drinker.

The long line of producers include Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, known for their work on John Wick, Adam Kolbrenner, the producer of Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners, Tomorrow War, and Free Guy. 

Meanwhile, Zach Dean is also serving as the co producer on the action-thriller.

The film revolves around a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker.

However, things take a dramatic turn when they find themselves entangled in a criminal underbelly.

Prior to Depp's high profile attempt to make a strong comeback, the actor appeared in a french period drama Jeanne du Barry last year.

In addition to this, he also served as the director on his indie Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madnes.

It is pertinent to mention, Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz have starred together in films like, Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Murder on the Orient Express.

Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Tobey Maguire puts huge demand to return as ‘Spider-Man' in new sequel
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with sexual assault allegations against minors
Sophie Turner's birthday post for beau 'twisted the knife' in Joe Jonas’ heart
Matthew Perry's family recalls 'painful' time on his death anniversary
Gisele Bündchen glows with excitement on her first pregnancy with Joaquim Valente
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
Dwayne Johnson and ‘Jumanji 3’ team set to return in 2026
Selena Gomez, David Henrie bring magic to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ premiere
Adele gushes over Celine Dion's surprise visit to her Las Vegas show: 'Such an honor'
Hailey Bieber mocks haters in side-splitting morning routine video
Anne Hathaway celebrates 10 years of Christopher Nolan's sci-fi hit ‘Interstellar’