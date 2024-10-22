Royal

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family

The Duchess of Sussex slammed for her ‘worst’ judgement of the royal family since leaving the firm in 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024


Meghan Markle has become a target of the former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair once again as she slammed the Duchess of Sussex with savage remarks.

As per the report, the ex-editor Tina Brown accused Meghan of "getting it all wrong."

Previously, she referred to Meghan and Prince Harry's departure from the Royal Family as a "disaster” and criticized them for being "addicted to drama."

Speaking at The Ankler podcast with Janice Win, Brown claimed that the Suits alum has the worst judgement "in the entire world".

She said: "The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. All of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately."

The former editor slammed the Duke of Sussex for "blindly" supporting Meghan in all her ideas.

Brown added: "[Harry is] the lamb to the slaughter in this situation. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really."

Notably, in 2022 the former editor called Harry a "very impetuous man" and claimed many Palace advisors "always thought he would leave".

