King Charles to honor Queen Elizabeth in landmark CHOGM speech

The British King and Queen Camilla are on a three-day royal visit in Samoa

  by Web Desk
  October 25, 2024
King Charles will be paying a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth in a landmark speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

On Friday, October 25, his majesty will be addressing his first CHOGM as Head of the Commonwealth and is going to honor his late mother and her role in shaping the organization as well as will address challenging issues such as climate change.

The late Queen had played a significant, symbolic and unifying role in reinforcing links between the Commonwealth and people across the globe.

King Charles, while addressing Commonwealth leaders, foreign ministers, and dignitaries during his opening speech will also speak about the “existential threat” of climate change and its effects on the Commonwealth nations, reported Express UK.

While speaking, the monarch is also expected to emphasize and highlight the association’s ability to discuss an array of challenging subjects with utmost respect and openness.

This speech from King Charles comes at a time when many of the nations who are part of the Commonwealth for decades are considering to move away from having British monarch as their Head of State. It is expected that the King will address the past mistakes and historical injustice done by the British monarchy.

Notably, during the monarch’s recent visit to Australia, he faced severe criticism from Lidia Thorpe, an elected senator, who accused him of genocide.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are on a three-day trip to Samoa, will return back to the UK after the visit.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Portugal house buy sparks setback in their next move
King Charles new royal strategy to strengthen Prince William, Princess Kate roles
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Queen Camilla delivers key message amid delightful Samoa tour
Meghan Markle ‘lost interest’ in royal duties after shocking news about Prince Harry
King Charles, Queen Camilla win internet with their warm gesture in Samoa
Prince Harry secretly drops new memoir amid King Charles's Samoa tour
King Charles receives tragic news from UK amid his joyful Samoa trip
King Charles reflects on ‘hopeful’ cancer treatment developments after his diagnosis
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes 'sick leave' from royal duties
King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame