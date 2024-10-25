King Charles to honor Queen Elizabeth in landmark CHOGM speech

King Charles will be paying a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth in a landmark speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
On Friday, October 25, his majesty will be addressing his first CHOGM as Head of the Commonwealth and is going to honor his late mother and her role in shaping the organization as well as will address challenging issues such as climate change.
The late Queen had played a significant, symbolic and unifying role in reinforcing links between the Commonwealth and people across the globe.
King Charles, while addressing Commonwealth leaders, foreign ministers, and dignitaries during his opening speech will also speak about the “existential threat” of climate change and its effects on the Commonwealth nations, reported Express UK.
While speaking, the monarch is also expected to emphasize and highlight the association’s ability to discuss an array of challenging subjects with utmost respect and openness.
This speech from King Charles comes at a time when many of the nations who are part of the Commonwealth for decades are considering to move away from having British monarch as their Head of State. It is expected that the King will address the past mistakes and historical injustice done by the British monarchy.
Notably, during the monarch’s recent visit to Australia, he faced severe criticism from Lidia Thorpe, an elected senator, who accused him of genocide.
King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are on a three-day trip to Samoa, will return back to the UK after the visit.