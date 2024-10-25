Meghan Markle sets wrong example with 'untimely' move

After consecutive Hollywood failures Meghan Markle has suffered yet another major blow due to one wrong move.
The Duchess of Sussex announced her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard (ARO) in March, followed by the launch of its Instagram page and official website.
However, the 43-year-old hasn't listed items for sale on her website yet, despite revealing wide range of items such as, food, yoga mats, stationery, candles, and more.
Now a royal biographer is explaining how he could be the reason behind Meghan Markle's brand's untimely launch.
"I contacted Meghan’s office in March to inform them that I planned to run an item about her plans to launch a lifestyle company called American Riviera Orchard," revealed DailyMail's commentator Richard Eden.
He went on, "Meghan was apparently so desperate for the news not to appear first in the Daily Mail that she immediately launched the Instagram page for her company, complete with a glitzy video."
"Eight months later, the company has still not started selling any goods and interest seems to be waning," Richard added.
The commentator also noted that Meghan's move is “A textbook example of how not to launch a business."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently on their separate career paths.