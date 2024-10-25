Royal

Meghan Markle sets wrong example with 'untimely' move

The Duchess of Sussex's life-changing decision with Prince Harry failed due to bad timings

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024


After consecutive Hollywood failures Meghan Markle has suffered yet another major blow due to one wrong move.

The Duchess of Sussex announced her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard (ARO) in March, followed by the launch of its Instagram page and official website.

However, the 43-year-old hasn't listed items for sale on her website yet, despite revealing wide range of items such as, food, yoga mats, stationery, candles, and more.

Now a royal biographer is explaining how he could be the reason behind Meghan Markle's brand's untimely launch.

"I contacted Meghan’s office in March to inform them that I planned to run an item about her plans to launch a lifestyle company called American Riviera Orchard," revealed DailyMail's commentator Richard Eden.

He went on, "Meghan was apparently so desperate for the news not to appear first in the Daily Mail that she immediately launched the Instagram page for her company, complete with a glitzy video."

"Eight months later, the company has still not started selling any goods and interest seems to be waning," Richard added.

The commentator also noted that Meghan's move is “A textbook example of how not to launch a business."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently on their separate career paths.

Highest tandem jump: Wigginton and Coker break world record

Highest tandem jump: Wigginton and Coker break world record
Matthew Perry's mom shares his chilling death prediction in final days: 'He felt it’

Matthew Perry's mom shares his chilling death prediction in final days: 'He felt it’
Liam Payne fans’ campaign for new law reaches parliament after hitting big milestone

Liam Payne fans’ campaign for new law reaches parliament after hitting big milestone
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'

Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'

Royal News

Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Princess Beatrice takes inspiration from Kate Middleton for major role
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Prince Harry's troubles may increase in US after upcoming elections
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
King Charles subtly responds to Lidia Thorpe claims in emotional CHOGM speech
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Prince Harry rubs salt into Meghan Markle wounds with big win
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
King Charles to honor Queen Elizabeth in landmark CHOGM speech
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Portugal house buy sparks setback in their next move
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
King Charles new royal strategy to strengthen Prince William, Princess Kate roles
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Queen Camilla delivers key message amid delightful Samoa tour
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Meghan Markle ‘lost interest’ in royal duties after shocking news about Prince Harry
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
King Charles, Queen Camilla win internet with their warm gesture in Samoa
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Prince Harry secretly drops new memoir amid King Charles's Samoa tour