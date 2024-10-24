Royal

Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’

The Duchess of Sussex slammed to "upset everybody" and lost almost all of her allies within royal circles

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024


Meghan Markle has been called out for "upsetting everybody" and lost almost all of her allies within royal circles, including those who once supported her.

As per The Sun, broadcaster and royal biographer Hugo Vickers slammed the Duchess of Sussex as mentioning that it “can’t be a coincidence” that Meghan lost so many allies.

He told, "Megan does seem to have a capacity for losing friends and allies all around the place and Tina Brown, of course, is a very intelligent observer of the scene, and she's been doing it for a very long time.”

Vicker added, "For what it's worth, Meghan lost me as an ally, too, because when she first joined the Royal Family, the line I was taking was she's the first member to have addressed the United Nations.”

"There was so much that she could do, but she gradually managed to upset everybody, including Tina Brown, and that can't be a coincidence.”

He also revealed that he “lost confidence” in the mother of two after she gave birth to her son Archie.

Mr Vickers said: "The way I lost confidence when there was all that ridiculous nonsense about when Archie was born, and she wouldn't tell us.

"She was the first woman I've ever heard of who's given birth and subsequently gone into labour later on.”

Notably,Vicker remarks came after the forme Vogue editor crtiscized Meghan tha she had “the worst judgement of anyone in the entire world” and that Megxit had been “a disaster”.

