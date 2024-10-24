Queen Camilla delivers key message amid delightful Samoa tour

Queen Camilla addressed the event in Samoa as she recognised the effort of the Commonwealth to end gender-based violence.
Buckingham Palace shared the snippet of the Queen of Consort addressing the Commonwealth event in Samoa to discuss the global issue of gender-based violence.
In a shared video Camilla said, “As we gather to discuss our theme: ‘Advocating for Women and Girls in the Commonwealth,’ we have a gigantic task ahead of us.”
She added, “Globally, 30% of women have been subjected to either physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. Worldwide 27% of women aged between 15 and 49 who have been in a relationship, report they’d experienced some sort of abuse from their partners.”
The Queen continued, “We know that abuse can be prevented and ultimately eliminated, but only if we work together until that task is completed. That is our commitment - to each other, to the Commonwealth and to the generations to come.”
It is shared alongside the caption, “At an event organised by @commonwealth_sec, The Queen has delivered a keynote address in recognition of Commonwealth efforts to end gender-based violence.”
The address came after King Charles and Queen Camilla landed in Samoa on Wednesday, October 23 as the second leg of their two-country tour.