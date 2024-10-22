David Warner drops shocking news ahead of Test series against India

Sports

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to tour Australia from November 2024 to January 2025

  by Web Desk
  October 22, 2024
Australian former international cricketer and former Test vice captain David Warner stunned his fans with recent statement.

Warner said that he is ready to participate in the upcoming series against India despite announcing his retirement in January, as per BBC Sports.

Since Warner’s retirement, Steve Smith has filled the opening role alongside Usman Khawaja in the four Tests Australia has played so far.

However, Smith is set to return to his usual number four spot for the upcoming series against India in November, as all-rounder Cameron Greene is out with a back injury.

As a result, Australia will need to find a new partner for Khawaja.

Warner said to Code Sports, "I'm always available, just got to pick up the phone. I’m always dead serious."

The player further said that he has messaged both Australia coach Andrew McDonald and chief selector George Bailey regarding his return.

However, he revealed that McDonald showed no signs as he said, “you retired.”

As per the outlet, Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas and Matthew Renshaw are the leading candidates to partner Khawaja.

The India cricket team is scheduled to tour Australia from November 2024 to January 2025.

