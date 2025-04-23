How to get Skeleton Key in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered?

Follow these key steps to get Skeleton Key The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

In The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered; the Skeleton Key is claimed as an essential item to players who are not a fan of the lockpicking minigame.

According to the company, the Skeleton Key is an infinite-use lockpick that can never break, which results in players passing the lockpicking checks without fail.

If you are seeking to get the Skeleton Key in Oblivion Remastered, then you need to know the relevant steps to claim this grand relic that will aid every journey that they venture on.

How to get Skeleton Key in Oblivion Remastered

Here’s how you can get Skeleton Key:

1. To get the Skeleton Key in Oblivion Remastered, players must first reach Level 10.

2.Then, they have to get the Nocturnal quest by heading to the Shrine of Nocturnal, which is located on the north road of Leyawiin at the Nocturnal Shrine.

3. Once at the Nocturnal Shrine, engage with the stone statue of Nocturnal to hear her voice.

4. She will instruct players to find the Eye of Nocturnal.

5. If players fail to sneak and listen to their conversation, then simply leave the house and wait outside for a few hours before attempting it again.

Doing so correctly will unveil that the Eye of Nocturnal has been stashed inside Tidewater Cave.

To note, Tidewater Cave is located in the very south area of Leyawinn by Topol Bay, and once inside, players will be met with a hostile Kalperklan Troll and a Dire Wolf. 

