Mike Patrick, legendary NFL announcer, dies at 80

Mike Patrick, a longtime NFL Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer has passed away at the age of 80.
On April 22, various reports confirm that Patrick has died of natural causes over the weekend in, Fairfax, Virginia.
The saddened news was confirmed by Patrick's hometown Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Mike Patrick career over the decades
Patrick has spent 36 years at ESPN from 1982 to 2018, including 19 seasons (1987 – 2005) on the NFL Sunday broadcast crew.
He was a beloved sport announcer, known for narrating several major games including 30 ACC basketball champions, college football, and Women's Final Four for 13 years.
He was also the voice for ESPN's first-ever regular season NFL game.
Holly Rowe reacts to Mike Patrick's death
American sports telecaster Holly Rowe, who worked besides Patrick as a college football sideline reported, has expressed her grief over his passing.
Turning to her X account, the 58-year-old penned, "This is heart breaking."
Recalling the memories of Patrick, Rowe added, "We spent many wonderful days mostly laughing then sprinkled in calling games. Mike Patrick was always an absolute delight."
ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale mourned Mike Patrick's death
ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale has also shared an emotional note on the legend's death as he posted on his X account, "I was so saddened to just learn of the passing of MIKE PATRICK."
He continued , "loved working with Mike on many fantastic ACC hoop games. I called Mike Mr ACC! My sympathy goes out to his wife Janet."
Patrick's final game for ESPN was the 2017 Liberty Bowl between Iowa State and Memphis.