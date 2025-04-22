Jack Draper defends Jannik Sinner ahead of his comeback after doping ban

Sinner was banned from the sports in February, 2025 after coming to an agreement with WADA regarding drug tests

Jack Draper spoke in support of Jannik Sinner as the world number one prepares for his comeback after three-month doping ban.

Sinner was banned from the sports in February after coming to an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding two drug tests from the previous year that showed positive results for banned substances.

As per BBC Sports, Draper has been a close friend of Sinner for a long time and spent several days training together with Sinner in Monte Carlo last week.

What Draper said?

In a recent interview, Draper, while praising Sinner said, "When people ask about Jannik I tell the truth – I think he is a really genuine, nice person and on top of that he is an unbelievable player."

The player added, "He doesn't deserve any of the hate he gets. In this situation I am sure he would have had absolutely zero idea of anything. That's the way life goes - sometimes there are mistakes."

Draper, while discussing his training with Sinner said that he knew Sinner was available in Monte Carlo, so they managed to train together for a few days.

"He's obviously had a bit of time off but he's playing at an incredible level still. It was great to be around him for a few days and get some good sparring," the 23-year-old added.

Draper further added, "I'm looking forward to having him back on the tour because I think his presence has been missed."

What's next for Sinner?

The three-time major champion will now be able to start competing again from May 5 and has plans to return to play at the Italian Open in Rome.

