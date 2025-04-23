Los Angeles Lakers score big win against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA Playoffs

Luka Doncic has made playoff debut with Los Angeles Lakers with the series against Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers score big win against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA Playoffs
Los Angeles Lakers score big win against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA playoffs witnessed a delightful conclusion for the boys in yellow jerseys.

Following the defeat in Game 1, Lakers emerged victories in a 94-85 on Tuesday night, April 22.

 Rui Hachimura Injury

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura got smacked in the face early in Game 2, and headed back to the Los Angeles Lakers' locker room with a bleeding room.

The 27-year-old player returned to the Lakers bench wearing a mask after a short while, and sat out the game.

Luka Doncic leading the Lakers

As Lakers were seeking to tie up the series against Timberwolves, Luka Doncic scored 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, leading the squad to the much needed win.

LeBron James reacts on Lakers vs Timberwolves

Following the victory, LeBron James recalled the previous game's mistakes as he noted, "We looked at what we didn't do as well, which is a lot of things in Game 1."

The 40-year-old had bagged 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.

James added, "We took it to heart, held each other accountable and had a much better result."

Along with that, Austin Reaves added 16 for the third-seeded Lakers, who had an early lead on Tuesday.

Lakers six-worded message to NBA

Lakers celebrated the win with a bold message on social media as they wrote on X, "Nothing like that playoff win feeling."

Lakers vs Timberwolves Game 3

Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet again on Friday, April 25 for the Game 3 in Minneapolis.

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya shares rare insight on his sobriety journey

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya shares rare insight on his sobriety journey

Princess Isabella breaks royal protocol in bold 18th birthday move

Princess Isabella breaks royal protocol in bold 18th birthday move
Los Angeles Lakers score big win against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers score big win against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA Playoffs
Florence Pugh stuns in bold see-through dress at ‘Thunderbolts*' premiere bash

Florence Pugh stuns in bold see-through dress at ‘Thunderbolts*' premiere bash
George Russell to join Max Verstappen at Red Bull?
George Russell to join Max Verstappen at Red Bull?
Cameron Brink names her fashion favourite at WNBA Draft
Cameron Brink names her fashion favourite at WNBA Draft
Jack Draper defends Jannik Sinner ahead of his comeback after doping ban
Jack Draper defends Jannik Sinner ahead of his comeback after doping ban
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released with modern makeover
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released with modern makeover
Michael Slater, ex-cricketer receives 4-year prison sentence for domestic violence
Michael Slater, ex-cricketer receives 4-year prison sentence for domestic violence
Fortnite partners with ‘Marvel's Thunderbolts’ for exclusive free skins
Fortnite partners with ‘Marvel's Thunderbolts’ for exclusive free skins
The Rock to make major appearance following WrestleMania 41
The Rock to make major appearance following WrestleMania 41
Tyreek Hill's wife makes disturbing claims against Miami Dolphins player
Tyreek Hill's wife makes disturbing claims against Miami Dolphins player
Emma Raducanu unveils ‘less is more’ philosophy ahead of Madrid Open
Emma Raducanu unveils ‘less is more’ philosophy ahead of Madrid Open
WWE Raw highlights: Rusev makes shocking return to the ring
WWE Raw highlights: Rusev makes shocking return to the ring
Laureus World Sports Awards 2025: From Nadal to Biles, full list of winners
Laureus World Sports Awards 2025: From Nadal to Biles, full list of winners
Simone Biles reveals uncertain LA 2028 Olympics plans: ‘Not so sure’
Simone Biles reveals uncertain LA 2028 Olympics plans: ‘Not so sure’