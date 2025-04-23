Los Angeles Lakers score big win against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA playoffs witnessed a delightful conclusion for the boys in yellow jerseys.
Following the defeat in Game 1, Lakers emerged victories in a 94-85 on Tuesday night, April 22.
Rui Hachimura Injury
Lakers forward Rui Hachimura got smacked in the face early in Game 2, and headed back to the Los Angeles Lakers' locker room with a bleeding room.
The 27-year-old player returned to the Lakers bench wearing a mask after a short while, and sat out the game.
Luka Doncic leading the Lakers
As Lakers were seeking to tie up the series against Timberwolves, Luka Doncic scored 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, leading the squad to the much needed win.
LeBron James reacts on Lakers vs Timberwolves
Following the victory, LeBron James recalled the previous game's mistakes as he noted, "We looked at what we didn't do as well, which is a lot of things in Game 1."
The 40-year-old had bagged 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.
James added, "We took it to heart, held each other accountable and had a much better result."
Along with that, Austin Reaves added 16 for the third-seeded Lakers, who had an early lead on Tuesday.
Lakers six-worded message to NBA
Lakers celebrated the win with a bold message on social media as they wrote on X, "Nothing like that playoff win feeling."
Lakers vs Timberwolves Game 3
Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet again on Friday, April 25 for the Game 3 in Minneapolis.