Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face huge humiliation after Portugal purchase

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have suffered serious dishonor by the Royal Family

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hit with huge humiliation shortly after the news of their Portugal holiday home purchase.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a latest update by the Buckingham Palace, are now ranked below Prince Andrew on the official royal website.

This update marks a huge moment of humiliation for the couple, who have been placed on the lowest rank, which is right at the bottom of hierarchy.

On the ranking page “role of the Royal Family,” King Charles reigns the top spot, followed by Queen Camilla, and then Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The ranking then features the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh on the 5th and 6th positions respectively.

It is worth noting that even though Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties a year before the Sussexes, he still owns a separate section on the website, but Harry and wife Meghan do not have their individual sections, instead their bios are joint together into one on the site.

The Duke of York quit working as an official in 2019 after his controversial link to the late sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein.

Meanwhile, the Spare author and Meghan stepped down from their positions of senior working royals in 2020.

This update comes after it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased a home in Portugal.

Royal News

