Royal

King Charles loses his calm as he stumbles during speech in Australia

Queen Camilla and King Charles’ trip to Australia concluded on Tuesday, October 22, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
King Charles loses his calm as he stumbles during speech in Australia
King Charles loses his calm as he stumbles during speech in Australia

King Charles appeared to get confused as he stumbled while giving final day speech during his trip to Australia.

During the King and Queen Camilla’s visit to Sydney’s Parramatta Park on the last day of their trip, the monarchs joined locals for a barbecue as they enjoyed the suburban life.

In the midst of engagement with the locals, the King delivered a four-minute speech during which he apparently stumbled for a moment that resulted in a blunt remark from him.

King Charles was heard saying, "Hang on, I picked up two pages of this bl--dy thing.”

Returning back to his speech, the monarch expressed his delightfulness to join the public and commended the setup as an "excellent choice for a community barbecue."

"It is a particular delight to see and smell all the "top tucker" here today, from Western Sydney’s vibrant and diverse community,” added the King.

Continuing his speech further, King Charles stated, "Parramatta, and the region around it, has become one of the most dynamic enterprises and culturally diverse communities in the world.”

He also praised the city’s cuisine and expressed gratitude to everyone for joining them at the barbecue session.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s trip to Australia concluded on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Bruce Springsteen teams up with Obama and Harris for epic campaign concerts

Bruce Springsteen teams up with Obama and Harris for epic campaign concerts
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face huge humiliation after Portugal purchase

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face huge humiliation after Portugal purchase
David Warner drops shocking news ahead of Test series against India

David Warner drops shocking news ahead of Test series against India
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation

US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation

Royal News

US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face huge humiliation after Portugal purchase
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Halloween holiday plans unveiled
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Queen Camilla takes merciless decision for Prince Harry's UK return
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
King Charles smashes new record in Australia after facing major upset
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Kate Middleton finds ‘opportunity to strike’ Prince Harry ‘while iron’s hot’
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
King Charles enjoys ‘inspiring morning’ after Australian Senator ‘disrespectful’ comments
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Buckingham Palace admits prior knowledge of King Charles' encounter with Senator
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
King Charles hails Australia as ‘most multicultural on earth’ amid parliament heckling
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Prince William 'determined' to serve a noble cause despite criticism