King Charles loses his calm as he stumbles during speech in Australia

King Charles appeared to get confused as he stumbled while giving final day speech during his trip to Australia.
During the King and Queen Camilla’s visit to Sydney’s Parramatta Park on the last day of their trip, the monarchs joined locals for a barbecue as they enjoyed the suburban life.
In the midst of engagement with the locals, the King delivered a four-minute speech during which he apparently stumbled for a moment that resulted in a blunt remark from him.
King Charles was heard saying, "Hang on, I picked up two pages of this bl--dy thing.”
Returning back to his speech, the monarch expressed his delightfulness to join the public and commended the setup as an "excellent choice for a community barbecue."
"It is a particular delight to see and smell all the "top tucker" here today, from Western Sydney’s vibrant and diverse community,” added the King.
Continuing his speech further, King Charles stated, "Parramatta, and the region around it, has become one of the most dynamic enterprises and culturally diverse communities in the world.”
He also praised the city’s cuisine and expressed gratitude to everyone for joining them at the barbecue session.
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s trip to Australia concluded on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.