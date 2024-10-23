Meghan Markle extends support to close pal over her new achievement

Meghan Markle has shared a supportive message for her close pal Clare Waight Keller, who designed the wedding dress of the Duchess of Sussex in 2018.
As Waight Keller, who previously served at Givenchy becomes the creative director at Uniqlo, the former Suits actress cherished her bond with the designer in rare statement.
Speaking to the New York Times, Meghan noted, “Her pieces for the brand have movement and modern grace.”
“She and Waight Keller have remained close since her wedding over six years ago and share “a beautiful friendship,” she added.
Meanwhile, Waight Keller also expressed her thoughts on joining Uniqlo as she noted, “Every time I make a career move, I feel my choices take people by surprise.”
She added, “I thought, you know, maybe it can just be a short chapter at Givenchy. Maybe short is actually kind of gorgeous.”
Clare Waight Keller left Givenchy in 2020 three years after designing one of the most memorable dresses of Meghan’s life.
The first Uniqlo: C collection debuted in September 2023 and in November of the same year, she attended a panel at the 2023 Bazaar At Work Summit in London, where the British designer talked about working with Meghan Markle before her wedding day.
“It was just a pleasure to create in this very, very private way,” said Waight Keller at that time.
She added, “It was just the two of us for so long, and it became this very personal girlfriend relationship.”
Meghan Markle wore a long-sleeved, boat neck gown with a 16-foot long veil on her dreamy wedding with Prince Harry.