Leonardo DiCaprio gets cozy with Teyana Taylor after Vittoria Ceretti date

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted getting cozy with Teyana Taylor after his intimate dinner date with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.
On Tuesday, October 22, the Titanic star was seen strolling through New York City streets with the Italian fashion model and their cute Pomeranian. This outing was then followed by the couple’s intimate dinner date.
However, just a few hours after his date with Ceretti, the Killers of the Flower Moon actor went on clubbing with the American singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor.
As per Page Six, Taylor threw a party in honor of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame which was joined by DiCaprio and a bunch of friends.
The actor attended the party all by himself as Ceretti was nowhere to be seen at the party.
According to a source, Leonardo DiCaprio seemingly had a great time with the Coming 2 America actress as they were spotted “dancing very closely” and shared “a lot of laughs.”
“They hung out the whole night and they were pretty much in a corner together,” told the insider, adding that Taylor seemed to be very protective of the actor as she didn’t want anyone to bother him.
It is worth mentioning that despite all this flirty behavior, the Inception actor was not seen to be kissing or showing any PDA, implying that probably he might not be “cheating” on his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.