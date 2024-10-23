Trending

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`

Couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal exchanged vows in 2021 in an intimate ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal exchanged vows in 2021 in an intimate ceremony
Couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal exchanged vows in 2021 in an intimate ceremony 

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, the new parents in Bollywood, ensured they are couple goals at a recent outing.

On Instagram this Wednesday, the Bawaal star shared adorable pictures with wife from designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash held on October 22, 2024. 

For the special occasion, the Baby John actor opted for a grey, black and silver outfit while his wife complemented her look in a shimmery beige saree.

In the first click, the actor sat on the floor as he rested his arm on Natasha’s lap, who was sitting beside him on a chair followed by a smiling photo of the actor.

"Playing grown up !!!," the Bhediya star captioned the carousel.


As one can anticipate, fans thronged the comments section with love and praises.

One fan wrote, “Cutieee.”

Another penned, “How cutely she is looking at you.”

A third fan remarked, “Touchwood to my most favourite and adorable couple.”

To note, Varun Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend in an intimate wedding ceremony back in 2021.

They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this year in June.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan will next star in the Indian adaptation of an American series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’

Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’
Vladimir Putin lauds rise of 'multipolar world order' at Brics summit

Vladimir Putin lauds rise of 'multipolar world order' at Brics summit
King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame

King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`

Trending News

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Mehwish Hayat reunites with Ahsan Khan in upcoming drama 'Meray Qatil Meray Dildaar'
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Alia Bhatt shares Paris 'memories' with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Will Sharjeena die in next episode of 'KMKT?’ New teaser sparks frenzy
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Salman Khan to fly to Dubai amid life threats from Lawrence Bishnoi: Reports
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Urwa Hocane pens belated birthday wish for sister Mawra Hocane
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Fawad Khan locks two mega projects 'Behind The Scenes' and 'The Prisoner'
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Danish Taimoor spills reason behind avoiding interviews
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Shahid Kapoor to play THIS role in Vishal Bhardwaj yet-to-be titled film
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Kajol addressees the phenomenon of social media trolling
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' set for theatrical re-release
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Salman Khan begins 'Sikandar' filming amid serious death threats
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Parineeti Chopra gets sweet birthday tribute from husband Raghav Chadha