Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, the new parents in Bollywood, ensured they are couple goals at a recent outing.
On Instagram this Wednesday, the Bawaal star shared adorable pictures with wife from designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash held on October 22, 2024.
For the special occasion, the Baby John actor opted for a grey, black and silver outfit while his wife complemented her look in a shimmery beige saree.
In the first click, the actor sat on the floor as he rested his arm on Natasha’s lap, who was sitting beside him on a chair followed by a smiling photo of the actor.
"Playing grown up !!!," the Bhediya star captioned the carousel.
As one can anticipate, fans thronged the comments section with love and praises.
One fan wrote, “Cutieee.”
Another penned, “How cutely she is looking at you.”
A third fan remarked, “Touchwood to my most favourite and adorable couple.”
To note, Varun Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend in an intimate wedding ceremony back in 2021.
They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this year in June.
On the professional front, Varun Dhawan will next star in the Indian adaptation of an American series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.