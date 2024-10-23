Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoys 'Wicked' screening party hosted by Ariana Grande

Entertainment

  • October 23, 2024
The Kardashian-Jenner family got a magical surprise from Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, just before the Halloween.

On Tuesday, October 22, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share glimpses of magical surprise, which featured a special screening party of their new film Wicked for the entire family.

“I just came home. Look what we’re watching tonight,” the reality TV star said as she showed her home transformed into a Wicked wonderland, adorned in pink balloons and Wicked posters, along with multiple floral bouquets, pink streamers and a green carpet.

“Look what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us. I’ve never been more excited,” she added in the clip.

Kim then shared inside glimpses of screening where Wicked-themed green tables were set with pink and green drinks and a huge screen.

"Look at these Barbies of Ariana and Cynthia!" she said in the clip.

Besides Kim, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner were in attendance, alongside Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, and Kim’s children North, Chicago, and Psalm.

Khloé’s children True and Tatum and Kylie’s daughter Stormi also accompanied them.

"We laughed, we cried (a few times) and we loved it so much! Thank you @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo for watching @wickedmovie with us tonight... The most magical pajama party," Kim wrote under the group photo after watching the film.

Wicked’s first part is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2024.

Tom Holland confirms return as Spider-Man in fourth Marvel installment
Liam Payne's mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones 'stunned'
Justin Bieber surprises Hailey with adorable gift 'for no reason'
Kylie Jenner melts hearts with adorable letter from daughter Stormi
Jennifer Lopez's ex Ojani Noa spills heartbreaking reason behind their divorce
Justin Bieber considers legal action amid Diddy controversy
Liam Payne's dad takes 'tough' decision after new findings in autopsy report
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump's daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad's hatred
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR 'fear' of working on 'Stranger Things' set
Taylor Swift breaks silence on her 'new' Eras Tour look
Leonardo DiCaprio gets cozy with Teyana Taylor after Vittoria Ceretti date
Sabrina Carpenter gets nod from Barry Keoghan after Short n’ Sweet Tour flirt