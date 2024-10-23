Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoys 'Wicked' screening party hosted by Ariana Grande

The Kardashian-Jenner family got a magical surprise from Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, just before the Halloween.
On Tuesday, October 22, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share glimpses of magical surprise, which featured a special screening party of their new film Wicked for the entire family.
“I just came home. Look what we’re watching tonight,” the reality TV star said as she showed her home transformed into a Wicked wonderland, adorned in pink balloons and Wicked posters, along with multiple floral bouquets, pink streamers and a green carpet.
“Look what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us. I’ve never been more excited,” she added in the clip.
Kim then shared inside glimpses of screening where Wicked-themed green tables were set with pink and green drinks and a huge screen.
"Look at these Barbies of Ariana and Cynthia!" she said in the clip.
Besides Kim, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner were in attendance, alongside Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, and Kim’s children North, Chicago, and Psalm.
Khloé’s children True and Tatum and Kylie’s daughter Stormi also accompanied them.
"We laughed, we cried (a few times) and we loved it so much! Thank you @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo for watching @wickedmovie with us tonight... The most magical pajama party," Kim wrote under the group photo after watching the film.
Wicked’s first part is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2024.