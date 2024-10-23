Princess Beatrice steps out solo after husband Edoardo’s emotional admission

Princess Beatrice made first appearance after husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made a heartbreaking admission.
Stepping out solo in London, the princess attended a glamorous event hosted to celebrate the launch of a new clothing collection by American actress and socialite Nicky Hilton and Australian designer Rebecca Vallance.
She wore a beautiful black ensemble designed by Vallance that featured three bows aligned vertically from the neckline to the waist.
The princess completed her look with Roger Vivier shoes and a black clutch bag from the same brank.
This appearance comes just after Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli gave an interview to The Financial Times where he made an emotional confession that he can’t spend as much time as he wants to with his wife and daughter due to his professional obligations.
"I'm always on a train," he said while describing his frequent travels across Europe for property development business and passion for antique-sourcing.
He explained how his busy schedule and work commitments often make him stay away from home and family that includes Princess Beatrice, their daughter Sienna, and his son Wolfie from a past relationship.
However, despite all the professional commitments, the couple makes all the efforts to keep their family bond strong.