King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame

King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked off their Samoan tour with a warm welcome from Prime Minister Fiame.
The royal couple landed in the Oceania country on October 23, 2024, where they received a warm welcome by Fiame.
Shortly after touching down in Samoa, the Royal Family Instagram account shared adorable photos of Charles with Fiame and his wife Queen Camilla.
Camilla opted for a light pink long shirt with off-white bottoms, while Charles looked radiant in a grey three-piece suit with a vibrant blue tie.
Meanwhile, the Samoan PM wore a white buttoned-down shirt with black abstract print all over it.
She gave her fit a hint of Samoan culture with a beaded chain around her neck.
In the first photo, Charles could be seen flashing a wife smile while talking to Fiame, with Camilla walking by his side.
While the photo shared afterwards featured King Charles III and the Prime Minister of Samoa sitting on sofa, both posing for the camera.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Samoa to attend the Commonwealth Summit this week as the head of state.
The monarch's trip to Australia and Samoa marked his first since ascending to the throne in 2022, after Queen Elizabeth's demise.