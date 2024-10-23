Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’

Liam Payne, who had been battling personal struggles, was reportedly in a dark mental space leading up to his untimely death as his close circle was "stunned" by the tragic loss.
The One Direction alum had multiple drugs in his system when he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.
As per InTouch Weekly, the source shared, “There’s a collective sense of stunned disbelief within his inner circle.”
They added, “The scale of grief is impossible to process, let alone put into words. It’s becoming increasingly evident that he was in a very bad place mentally.”
Notably, Payne died following he jumped off the third-floor balcony of a hotel room in Argentina on October 16 and after five days a sources told ABC News that a partial autopsy and toxicology report revealed that the Night Changes singer had various drugs in his system, including cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack and “pink cocaine,” a recreational drug that typically mixes methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA.
The white powder discovered in Payne's hotel room underwent tests that yielded "inconclusive" results, as reported by the Argentinian news portal Infobae.
Forensic toxicologist Fernando Cardini suggested that Liam's death might not have been intentional, speculating that being in a foreign country could have caused a "substance-induced," "semi-conscious," or "unconscious" state that led him to jump.