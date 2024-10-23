Entertainment

Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’

The One Direction died after he fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’
Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’

Liam Payne, who had been battling personal struggles, was reportedly in a dark mental space leading up to his untimely death as his close circle was "stunned" by the tragic loss.

The One Direction alum had multiple drugs in his system when he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.

As per InTouch Weekly, the source shared, “There’s a collective sense of stunned disbelief within his inner circle.”

They added, “The scale of grief is impossible to process, let alone put into words. It’s becoming increasingly evident that he was in a very bad place mentally.”

Notably, Payne died following he jumped off the third-floor balcony of a hotel room in Argentina on October 16 and after five days a sources told ABC News that a partial autopsy and toxicology report revealed that the Night Changes singer had various drugs in his system, including cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack and “pink cocaine,” a recreational drug that typically mixes methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA.

The white powder discovered in Payne's hotel room underwent tests that yielded "inconclusive" results, as reported by the Argentinian news portal Infobae.

Forensic toxicologist Fernando Cardini suggested that Liam's death might not have been intentional, speculating that being in a foreign country could have caused a "substance-induced," "semi-conscious," or "unconscious" state that led him to jump.

Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’

Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’
Vladimir Putin lauds rise of 'multipolar world order' at Brics summit

Vladimir Putin lauds rise of 'multipolar world order' at Brics summit
King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame

King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`

Entertainment News

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoys 'Wicked' screening party hosted by Ariana Grande
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Justin Bieber surprises Hailey with adorable gift ‘for no reason’
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Kylie Jenner melts hearts with adorable letter from daughter Stormi
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Jennifer Lopez’s ex Ojani Noa spills heartbreaking reason behind their divorce
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Justin Bieber considers legal action amid Diddy controversy
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Liam Payne's dad takes ‘tough’ decision after new findings in autopsy report
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Taylor Swift breaks silence on her ‘new’ Eras Tour look
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Leonardo DiCaprio gets cozy with Teyana Taylor after Vittoria Ceretti date
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Sabrina Carpenter gets nod from Barry Keoghan after Short n’ Sweet Tour flirt
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Inside Selena Gomez, David Henrie’s 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ experience